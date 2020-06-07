All apartments in Lambertville
Find more places like 150 S MAIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lambertville, NJ
/
150 S MAIN ST
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:17 PM

150 S MAIN ST

150 South Main Street · (800) 288-7653 ext. 239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lambertville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

150 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,792

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath. Home has been lovingly renovated, private outdoor space with patio off the kitchen, detailed wood paneling, tin ceilings and hardwood floors. Blue bedroom with queen downstairs with full bath, Orange bedroom with queen upstairs Master with King and 2 roll out twins. Bath upstairs has walk in shower, walk in closet and laundry facilities. Excellent quality cable service. Charging stations throughout the home.Unit avail 6/29. Come enjoy some Hunterdon County living with fresh air and a good walking town on the Delaware River. Immaculate and tastefully decorated. 5STAR RATING BY GUESTS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S MAIN ST have any available units?
150 S MAIN ST has a unit available for $3,792 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 S MAIN ST have?
Some of 150 S MAIN ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
150 S MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 150 S MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lambertville.
Does 150 S MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 150 S MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 150 S MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 S MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 S MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 S MAIN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lambertville 2 BedroomsLambertville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lambertville Apartments with ParkingLambertville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lambertville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJNorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PA
Camden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PA
Hatboro, PABradley Gardens, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJKulpsville, PASomerville, NJMartinsville, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity