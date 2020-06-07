150 S MAIN ST

Amenities

Furnished, linens, kitchen fully appointed, just walk in, sits high on a hill with across road access to the town of Lambertville and the towpath. Home has been lovingly renovated, private outdoor space with patio off the kitchen, detailed wood paneling, tin ceilings and hardwood floors. Blue bedroom with queen downstairs with full bath, Orange bedroom with queen upstairs Master with King and 2 roll out twins. Bath upstairs has walk in shower, walk in closet and laundry facilities. Excellent quality cable service. Charging stations throughout the home.Unit avail 6/29. Come enjoy some Hunterdon County living with fresh air and a good walking town on the Delaware River. Immaculate and tastefully decorated. 5STAR RATING BY GUESTS