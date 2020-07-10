/
apartments with washer dryer
124 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with washer-dryer
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Professionally cleaned and waiting for it's next tenant. Sorry no pets.
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.
125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful town home in the most desirable section of the Courts at Cooks Bridge community. 9 foot 1st Floor Ceilings plus Two-Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen has 42'' Cabinets and a Pantry.
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
1107 Poppy Place
1107 Poppy Pl, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1219 sqft
Rental in 60 Acres, Aster II Model end unit in cul-de-sac! Living room, Dining room, and 2 Bedrooms. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.
55 Sweetbriar Trail
55 Sweetbriar Trail, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A RARE RENTAL THREE BEDROOM 21/2 BATH IN A COMFORTABLE NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE YOU CAN STRETCH OUT IN THE OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM RIGHT OFF OF THE EAT IN KITCHEN AND IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, MAYBE A TOY ROOM OR BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR YOU WILL FIND IT
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
301 Sage Court
301 Sage Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1311 sqft
60 Acres Aster II end unit in cul-de-sac! New Flooring. Spiral staircase leading to loft with closet and skylights. Neutral colors throughout. Storage area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full Bath, washer, and dryer.
12 Johnson Street
12 Johnson Street, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
**Open House: 5pm Sunday July 19th Completely BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartment inside of a two-family home Extremely desirable area in east Brick bordering Mantoloking and right off the famous Princeton Ave.
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
