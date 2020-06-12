/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
100 Primrose Lane
100 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully redone condo with basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1882 Lanes Mill Road
1882 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
LOOK NO FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFUL UPDATED TOWNHOUSE boasts 2 nice size BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH A LAUDRY ROOM.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
296 Brookfield Drive
296 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual Rental! This Fantastic Condo is move-in ready! It has 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large Living Room & Dining Room Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom suite has walk-in closets. Laundry Room on 2nd floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
570 LABANNA COURT
570 Labanna Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour Available! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Baths - Beautiful Townhouse located in Evergreen Woods. Recently upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor deck with view of the pool. Partially finished basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
276 Brookfield Drive
276 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Mews at Cooksbridge . 2 Bedroom Westwood Model Rental .
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Chucks Court
1104 Chucks Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright Townhouse ready to be occupied. The home features two spacious bedrooms, one and a half baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, and partially finished basement. Close to The GSP and mass transit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
94 Sawmill Road
94 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1088 sqft
Come see this recently renovated condo. Kitchen is equipped with all new appliances including Microwave and over sized refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
Similar Pages
Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJWestfield, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ