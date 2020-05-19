All apartments in Lake Como
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

505 18th Avenue

505 18th Avenue · (732) 221-4739
Location

505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops. Beautiful open layout allows for easy shore living with a stunning eat-in kitchen, which flows to the family room. Enjoy dinner al fresco in the private fenced yard with paver patio, Gas Grill and seating for 6. Outdoor shower, oversize 2 car garage with parking for 4 cars are a few of the amenities offered. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths provides ample room for the entire family. No pets, no smoking. July $15,000 & August $15,000. Summer (MDW - LDW) $40,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 18th Avenue have any available units?
505 18th Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 18th Avenue have?
Some of 505 18th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 505 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 505 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 18th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 18th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
