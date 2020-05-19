505 18th Avenue

Amenities

Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops. Beautiful open layout allows for easy shore living with a stunning eat-in kitchen, which flows to the family room. Enjoy dinner al fresco in the private fenced yard with paver patio, Gas Grill and seating for 6. Outdoor shower, oversize 2 car garage with parking for 4 cars are a few of the amenities offered. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths provides ample room for the entire family. No pets, no smoking. July $15,000 & August $15,000. Summer (MDW - LDW) $40,000.