Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Keyport, NJ

Finding an apartment in Keyport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
24 NW First Street
24 NW 1st St, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME, OFFERING LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, 2 FULL BATHS AND FINISHED BASEMENT. AMPLE STORAGE IN ATTIC WITH EASY ACCESS, SHED IN BACKYARD. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS ON FIRST LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Keyport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1361 sqft
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
41 Village Green Way
41 Village Green, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1080 sqft
Beautiful renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath two story townhouse at Village Green in Hazlet. This home features new roof, new washer/dryer, new refrigerator and spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Newer windows, large living room with bay window.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Keyport
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Middletown
1 Unit Available
81 Ideal Avenue
81 Ideal Avenue, North Middletown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1177 sqft
Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
46 Duxbury Court
46 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Wow $2300 a month for this 3bd 2.5bath Holmdel rental with basement backing to open space in Palmer Square! Tenant moving out the end of the month. This home will be freshly painted and ready for one lucky tenant! Hardwood floors on first floor.
Results within 10 miles of Keyport
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Annadale
1 Unit Available
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Keyport, NJ

Finding an apartment in Keyport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

