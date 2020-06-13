174 Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Kenilworth

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
988 JOHNSON PL Unit 8
988 Johnson Place, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan unit has a balcony and a private rooftop deck! Lots of windows, hardwood floors; laundry room includes washer & dryer. Kitchen features SS appliances, dishwasher, built-in oven & range, & microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Roselle Park
1 Unit Available
143 E COLFAX AVE
143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
451 CRAWFORD TER
451 Crawford Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Corner Property in a desirable neighborhood, close to major highway, BBQ patio area, freshly painted, laundry room in the basement, Vacant, NTN required, 7mns to Beth Israel hospital

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
142 HEADLEY TER
142 Headley Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 142 Headley Terrace where the pride of home ownership is immediately shown in the beautiful curb appeal. This home offers many updated & renovated features for you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Kenilworth
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown Elizabeth
2 Units Available
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Summit
1 Unit Available
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kenilworth, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kenilworth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

