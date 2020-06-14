/
1 bedroom apartments
149 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
988 JOHNSON PL Unit 8
988 Johnson Place, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan unit has a balcony and a private rooftop deck! Lots of windows, hardwood floors; laundry room includes washer & dryer. Kitchen features SS appliances, dishwasher, built-in oven & range, & microwave.
2032 GLESS AVE
2032 Gless Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2nd floor unit. 1 bedroom, Kitchen Living combo, Finished attic for plenty of storage. Located close to downtown, NYC train, Kean University and all major highways.
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
217 Prospect Ave Apt 12A-4B
217 Prospect Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
772 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in sought after English Village. Quiet top floor unit with tons of windows, natural light, and elevator service! Washer/dryer in unit. Spacious living room & dining room with custom built in.
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,234
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
South Orange Court
765 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent.
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
