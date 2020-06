Amenities

Newer 2 family house featuring: 6 rooms, hardwood floors, high efficiency central air/heating (you will save money on gas and electric), brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful light fixtures, and LED light bulbs! This apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It also includes washer and dryer, one car garage, basement with storage, and a fenced yard! Act Quick! No pets or smokers. Available June 1st.