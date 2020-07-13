Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

667 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
3 PAULUSEN CT
3 Paulusen Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1491 sqft
2 Bd, 2.5 Ba, and a 2 Car Garage - Stanford Model Triplex Town Home with NO BROKER FEE!!! This fantastic unit features open living room/ dining room with HARDWOOD FLOORS, modern kitchen, two bright bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
2 TOTTENHAM CT
2 Tottenham Court, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
This Home Has Plenty of Windows for Tons of Sunshine, Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
84 LYON CT
84 Lyon Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1444 sqft
Be ready to be amazed by this Waterfront townhome in Droyer's Point Community. All rooms have unobstructed waterfront view. Plus breathtaking view of New York City from balcony. The generously spacious townhome makes living easy.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harrison
435 William St 1st Flr
435 William St, Harrison, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3000 sqft
Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134 The apartment has 98% of new renovation Brand New Renovation, outside and inside 1) New high energy save windows 2) High ceiling 3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harrison
501 Davis Ave 1
501 Davis Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Harrison #1 - Property Id: 303565 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bath unit on 2nd floor. No fees. Available immediately. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a lot of closets. Large master bedroom with balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
16 BENNETT ST
16 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Size Matters! The luxury rental apartments located at 16 Bennett St. in Jersey City, represent the perfect mix of size and technology.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
293 JORALEMON ST FIRST FLOOR
293 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and airy two bedroom on 1st floor with large living room and renovated kitchen. Other amenities include modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave built in, plenty of cabinets, washer/dryer on premises and Off street parking spaces. Won't last

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
189 LIBERTY AVE
189 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Recently renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 baths. There is washer and dryer on site. For even more convenience, a Combo Washer/Dryer will be installed in unit before lease start! Apartment features a brand new elegant kitchen with porcelain tile.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
142 DEKALB AVE
142 De Kalb Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor completely renovated unit on 1st floor. Short distance to Journal Square Path Station! Includes Washer/Dryer in unit. Pets Welcomed. Parking for additional fee. Landlord pays half broker fee!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
5 SMIT CT
5 Smit Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1491 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Stanford model Townhouse located in the sought after gated community of Droyers Point.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 MALONE AVE
39 Malone Avenue, Belleville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Brand new kitchen w cherry cabinets, granite tops w center island. Stainless steel chef stove + microwave. All new European flooring through out. Beautiful bay windows. Utilities included in rent!!! Large 6 room apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
456-458 WASHINGTON AVE
456-458 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Excellent 1 Bedroom Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 CORBIN AVE
85 Corbin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom/2.5-bath unit in a year-old 2-family home.  Short distance to Journal Square PATH, steps to NYC and local bus routes, next to a small park and municipal pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West Side
179 ROOSEVELT AVE
179 Roosevelt Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment! New hardwood floors, new kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with personal full bathroom. Apartment includes a washer/ dryer hook up.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
980 WEST SIDE AVE
980 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is the chance to live in this convenient, charming, sun drenched, spacious 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hackensack River Waterfront
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kearny, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kearny apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

