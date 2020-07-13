All apartments in Jamesburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

150 Buckelew Ave

150 Buckelew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

150 Buckelew Avenue, Jamesburg, NJ 08831

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom apt - Property Id: 300385

One bedroom apt. Minutes from NJ TPK exit 8A. Hardwood Floors. Off street Parking. NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300385
Property Id 300385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Buckelew Ave have any available units?
150 Buckelew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jamesburg, NJ.
What amenities does 150 Buckelew Ave have?
Some of 150 Buckelew Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Buckelew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
150 Buckelew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Buckelew Ave pet-friendly?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jamesburg.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 150 Buckelew Ave offers parking.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave have a pool?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave have accessible units?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Buckelew Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Buckelew Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
