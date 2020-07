Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This is a beautiful apartment with an open floor plan for kitchen/livingroom area with 21 foot ceilings. Master has two walk in closets and located on main floor along with second bedroom. There is another bedroom upstairs located off of the loft, accessible via a library ladder. Beautiful views of the river. Deck overlooking the river. Beautiful linear fireplace. Just adorable! One house off of the river and next to the Pavilion and boardwalk. Gorgeous Island Heights!