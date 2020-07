Amenities

Cozy Colonial a short walk away from Highland Lakes. 1st floor has large living room , updated kitchen next to Dining room with sliding door to nice deck overlooking lot. 1 bedroom on first floor with high ceilings, 2 bedrooms on second floor with half bath. Highland Lakes has a beach, boating, fishing, and a clubhouse. Also located close to Wawayanda State Park, 4 seasons of activities, come see what this property has to offer you!