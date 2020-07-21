7302 ELM CT

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo, located in desirable Whispering Woods of Monmouth Junction. Excellent location with sliders to private deck overlooking scenic wooded area & stream. Laminate flooring throughout main living area, updated kitchen with new countertop/stainless appliances, plenty of closet space. Large rooms with open floor plan. French doors lead to private master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & full bath. 2nd bedroom ample in size. Washer/dryer provided in unit & water filtration system in kitchen. Amenity filled community includes outdoor pool, tennis, playground, exercise room. Ample parking. Easy commute to Princeton, New Brunswick, NYC. No pets/no smoking please.