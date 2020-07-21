All apartments in Heathcote
Find more places like 7302 ELM CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Heathcote, NJ
/
7302 ELM CT
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:24 PM

7302 ELM CT

7302 Elm Court · (609) 529-8113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7302 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ 08852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo, located in desirable Whispering Woods of Monmouth Junction. Excellent location with sliders to private deck overlooking scenic wooded area & stream. Laminate flooring throughout main living area, updated kitchen with new countertop/stainless appliances, plenty of closet space. Large rooms with open floor plan. French doors lead to private master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & full bath. 2nd bedroom ample in size. Washer/dryer provided in unit & water filtration system in kitchen. Amenity filled community includes outdoor pool, tennis, playground, exercise room. Ample parking. Easy commute to Princeton, New Brunswick, NYC. No pets/no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 ELM CT have any available units?
7302 ELM CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7302 ELM CT have?
Some of 7302 ELM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 ELM CT currently offering any rent specials?
7302 ELM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 ELM CT pet-friendly?
No, 7302 ELM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathcote.
Does 7302 ELM CT offer parking?
Yes, 7302 ELM CT offers parking.
Does 7302 ELM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7302 ELM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 ELM CT have a pool?
Yes, 7302 ELM CT has a pool.
Does 7302 ELM CT have accessible units?
No, 7302 ELM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 ELM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 ELM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 ELM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 ELM CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7302 ELM CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Old Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJFranklin Park, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJPlainsboro Center, NJHamilton Square, NJLawrenceville, NJSouth River, NJ
Bradley Gardens, NJBound Brook, NJSomerville, NJRaritan, NJGreen Knoll, NJSouth Plainfield, NJPennington, NJDunellen, NJMetuchen, NJNorth Plainfield, NJWatchung, NJRobertsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity