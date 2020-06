Amenities

Beautifully updated2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit townhome for lease in Hammonton. Freshly painted with new flooring. Cozy rear yard is perfect for relaxing. Located close to downtown Hammonton's many shops and restaurants. Convenient to major highways heading directly to Philadelphia and the New Jersey shore.Check this out today! Landlord requires NTN report and proof of income-2 pay periods. Pets are not permitted. Landlord to pay the monthly HOA fees.