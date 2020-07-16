7011 MADISON ST

Amenities

CLEAN, QUIET & CONVENIENT! Renovated 1BR/1BTH with Den/Office, located 1 block from Bergenline Ave. bus stop. Great for commuters & locals with easy access to NYC, restaurants & shopping. Uprgraded kitchen with new appliances & renovated bathroom. Bright, light-filled Eat-In Kitchen plus additional lockable storage closet outside of unit in hallway. Approx. 625 Sq ft. Landlord provides Hot Water & Heat, Tenant responsible for electric & cooking gas. First Month's Rent, 1.5 Month's Security Deposit & 1 Month Broker's fee due in certified checks upon lease signing. NO PETS. Watch the Virtual Tour/Video!