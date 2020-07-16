All apartments in Guttenberg
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

7011 MADISON ST

7011 Madison Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7011 Madison Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CLEAN, QUIET & CONVENIENT! Renovated 1BR/1BTH with Den/Office, located 1 block from Bergenline Ave. bus stop. Great for commuters & locals with easy access to NYC, restaurants & shopping. Uprgraded kitchen with new appliances & renovated bathroom. Bright, light-filled Eat-In Kitchen plus additional lockable storage closet outside of unit in hallway. Approx. 625 Sq ft. Landlord provides Hot Water & Heat, Tenant responsible for electric & cooking gas. First Month's Rent, 1.5 Month's Security Deposit & 1 Month Broker's fee due in certified checks upon lease signing. NO PETS. Watch the Virtual Tour/Video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 MADISON ST have any available units?
7011 MADISON ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7011 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
7011 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 7011 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 7011 MADISON ST offer parking?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not offer parking.
Does 7011 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 7011 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7011 MADISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
