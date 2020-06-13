/
3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
210 EUROPA COURT
210 Europa Court, Greentree, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 EUROPA COURT in Greentree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Greentree
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
12 Tudor Court - 1
12 Tudor Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2544 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful Townhome for rent in Marlton Woods. This home features upgrades with little yard maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5 Lafayette Lane - 1
5 Lafayette Lane, Springdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1621 sqft
Beautifully redone 3 bedroom townhome up for rent. This spacious townhome shows very well. The entire home was painted with beautiful modern gray tones.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
5063 MAIN STREET
5063 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2434 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees.
Results within 5 miles of Greentree
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
313 LINDEN STREET
313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Jessica Ct
17 Jessica, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
This lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome has all you need. The garage, family/playroom, and ample closet space are in the lower level. The main level consists of the living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and a half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
129 ELLIS STREET
129 Ellis Street, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1296 sqft
Open floor plan and totally renovated last year! Great Room concept allows you to watch TV (above a wood burning fireplace) while cooking in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the first level.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
41 ISABELLE COURT
41 Isabelle Ct, Burlington County, NJ
Stunning 3 story townhome in The Reserve at Marlton. Nearly brand new with high end finishes throughout the home and a flexible floor plan. And the kitchen - check out that fridge! The rear patio and deck both face the woods for that added privacy.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.
