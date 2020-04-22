526 Paul Street

Amenities
Come have a look at our three bedroom one bath single family home. With a beautiful wall niche it really adds a cozy touch in your dining room. You will get to enjoy this summer sitting in the sun on your front porch or you can have a barbecue in your backyard that's fenced-in. You won't have to go to the laundromat because you have a washer and a dryer and even a dishwasher. There is a nice bay window in the master bedroom and you will have lots of space in the roomy bedroom closets, don't hesitate... come be a part of our ever-growing TerraVestra family.This property is pet friendly,extra fees may apply.
Requirements:
Rent - $1,350.00
Credit score - 500+
Gross income is 3x's the rent
Good financial / criminal check
No Previous evictions
Tenant is responsible for:
Gas
Electric
Water/Sewer
Cable
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.