228 Orange Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available 08/01/20 There comes along a house that just has that unique charm you can't quite figure out why you love so much for all its quirks and coolness then you realize it's something you've seen maybe in a movie or maybe a TV show and that's where the smile comes from when you scroll through the pictures. This home features 2 official bedrooms with a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. There is one full bath and a really awesome yard.

This home is located only a three minute walk from the waterfront and Proprietor's Park, and convenient to major roadways making commuting a breeze. There are emerging dining and shopping options and the cost of living is nicely adjusted or how my dad would say it "that is some bang for your buck kiddo." You can be in Philadelphia in a matter of minutes from this home but not have to be in Philadelphia if you know what I mean! It is projected available 8/1 for occupancy.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/228-orange-st-gloucester-city-nj-08030-usa/1c3e0f62-6283-4298-89a0-5a480d8419b1



(RLNE5894460)