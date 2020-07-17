All apartments in Gloucester City
Find more places like 228 Orange Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gloucester City, NJ
/
228 Orange Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

228 Orange Street

228 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gloucester City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

228 Orange Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/01/20 There comes along a house that just has that unique charm you can't quite figure out why you love so much for all its quirks and coolness then you realize it's something you've seen maybe in a movie or maybe a TV show and that's where the smile comes from when you scroll through the pictures. This home features 2 official bedrooms with a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. There is one full bath and a really awesome yard.
This home is located only a three minute walk from the waterfront and Proprietor's Park, and convenient to major roadways making commuting a breeze. There are emerging dining and shopping options and the cost of living is nicely adjusted or how my dad would say it "that is some bang for your buck kiddo." You can be in Philadelphia in a matter of minutes from this home but not have to be in Philadelphia if you know what I mean! It is projected available 8/1 for occupancy.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/228-orange-st-gloucester-city-nj-08030-usa/1c3e0f62-6283-4298-89a0-5a480d8419b1

(RLNE5894460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Orange Street have any available units?
228 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gloucester City, NJ.
What amenities does 228 Orange Street have?
Some of 228 Orange Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 228 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 228 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 228 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 228 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 228 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Orange Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gloucester City 2 BedroomsGloucester City Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Gloucester City Cheap PlacesGloucester City Dog Friendly Apartments
Gloucester City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Vineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PA
Kingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJWestville, NJChesterbrook, PAPenns Grove, NJMontgomeryville, PABerlin, NJBristol, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University