Gloucester City, NJ
12 S KING STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

12 S KING STREET

12 South King Street · (856) 218-3411
Location

12 South King Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Welcome home!! Right along the Delaware River is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin in Gloucester City. Enjoy the sight of passing ships and airplanes as you watch outside from the front porch! Once inside, the home opens into a spacious living room, with tons of natural light. Next, the dining room comes right before the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Beyond the kitchen is a full bathroom and access to the basement. The basement offers laundry hook-ups and plenty of space for storage. As you make your way upstairs, the second full bathroom is shared amongst the rooms. Of the three rooms, one of them is ideal for a child's room or home office. The other two are very spacious. This rental home is ideal for quick commutes into Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 42, both the Walt Whitman & Ben Franklin Bridges, as well as Rt. 130 into Cherry Hill. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and security deposit is 1.5 month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 S KING STREET have any available units?
12 S KING STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12 S KING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12 S KING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 S KING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12 S KING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester City.
Does 12 S KING STREET offer parking?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12 S KING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 S KING STREET have a pool?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12 S KING STREET have accessible units?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12 S KING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 S KING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 S KING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
