12 S KING STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Welcome home!! Right along the Delaware River is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin in Gloucester City. Enjoy the sight of passing ships and airplanes as you watch outside from the front porch! Once inside, the home opens into a spacious living room, with tons of natural light. Next, the dining room comes right before the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Beyond the kitchen is a full bathroom and access to the basement. The basement offers laundry hook-ups and plenty of space for storage. As you make your way upstairs, the second full bathroom is shared amongst the rooms. Of the three rooms, one of them is ideal for a child's room or home office. The other two are very spacious. This rental home is ideal for quick commutes into Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 42, both the Walt Whitman & Ben Franklin Bridges, as well as Rt. 130 into Cherry Hill. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and security deposit is 1.5 month's rent.