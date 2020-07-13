/
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
28 Willowdale Ave
28 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
No broker fee. Pets Welcome. Free Parking. - Be the first to live in this newly refurbished ~950 Sq-Ft 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in a 2 family house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
44 UNION ST C0002
44 Union St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fully furnished, ground floor, modern 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Montclair! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and NYC transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED TO COVER MUNICIPAL PARKING! Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit & all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors & moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
