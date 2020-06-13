Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

198 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
57 WALNUT ST
57 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated first floor apartment in the heart of Montclair, steps to Walnut St Downtown and train station, with MidTown Direct train. New kitchen and bath. 2 bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 WASHINGTON ST
13 Washington St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
71 MONTCLAIR AVE
71 Montclair Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful 1st floor apartment with high ceilings and historic charm! Large living room with tons of natural light. Formal dining room with built ins and decorative fireplace. Updated eat-in-kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
Forrest St Manor
14 Forest St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated first-floor unit in a desirable pre-war building in the center of Montclair.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
95 PARK ST
95 Park St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated spectacular three bedroom with a huge deck. It features hardwood throughout, granite in the kitchen, dining/living combo , one bedroom has a powder room in it, laundry and storage in basement. Parking available for two cars.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42 WALNUT ST
42 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate, trendy apartment with hardwood floors thruout, updated kitchen with granite counters, newer bathroom. Ideally located in central Montclair just minutes from Walnut Street train station. Basement storage and personal washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
394 HOOVER AVE UNIT 184
394 Hoover Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedroom Apt on 2nd floor ,Balcony off living room,laundry in building,walking distance to NYC bus,NTN screening a must
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glen Ridge, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glen Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

