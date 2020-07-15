126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ

/
3 bedroom apartments
100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12
100 Glen Ridge Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
9999 sqft
Stunning three level townhome offering a perfect NYC commuter location and luxury living... The main floor invites you in with an bright open floor plan, hardwood flooring, a sunny upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated powder room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
35 New St 2
35 New Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/22/20 35 New Street - Property Id: 90528 NO REALTOR FEE! Check out this listing in Montclair, 3 minute walking distance from the Bay Street train station (30 min direct train ride to Manhattan) and walking distance to
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
82 CHRISTOPHER ST
82 Christopher Street, Essex County, NJ
Amazing opportunity to live in this stunning and newly renovated grand Victorian multi family. Close to all transportation, shops and farmers market.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange
318 Gist Pl. 2
318 Gist Place, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! - Property Id: 313693 Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313693 Property Id 313693 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908408)
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Watsessing Park
176 WASHINGTON ST
176 Washington Street, Essex County, NJ
Grand and recently renovated custom home with huge eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and 3-1/2 baths. Master suite on the 3rd floor with full bath and walk-in closet. Multi Units HVAC.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
48 EAST PASSAIC AVE
48 East Passaic Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
950 sqft
!! AMAZING RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN BLOOMFIELD !! Take advantage of this excellent recently renovated 2nd floor unit in the Brookdale section of Bloomfield, NJ! This unit occupies 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! This gem is ideally located 5 minutes away
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Willowdale Ave
24 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Welcome to a new contemporary three bedroom Montclair apartment on a quiet street walking distance to downtown with shops and restaurants, park, two train stations and bus to NYC! Eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and stunning backsplash, cozy
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 WASHINGTON ST
13 Washington St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROSEDALE AVE
4 Rosedale Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful newer construction provides 3 floors of living plus attic for storage, making this rental feel like your very own home! Stunning kitchen open to the dining room, generously sized living room , and powder room complete first floor.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookdale
43 HEARTHSTONE RD
43 Hearthstone Road, Brookdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1827 sqft
In a quiet cul-de-sac is where this super clean and modern 3BR, 1.5 bath split level is located. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and newly tiled foyer and kitchen floors.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Doddtown
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange
200 Oakwood Place
200 Oakwood Place, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 320814 Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom apartment in an up and coming area of Orange, NJ. Walking distance to Orange Park and close to shopping, churches and schools. Newly painted.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
124 N 18th Street Unit 1
124 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
124 N 18th Street - Property Id: 319901 Just completed to renovate this beautiful three bedroom apartment with large living room, eat -in kitchen with new stainless appliances (stove, hud range, dishwasher and 2 door fridge), large closets, wood
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Harrison
13. South 5th St. 1
13 S 5th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 South Side of Harrison - Property Id: 317975 Beautiful Newer Construction Home ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HARRISON. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full Baths on the first floor unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
920 S 17th St
920 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
Newly renovated!! Big nice apartment!! - Property Id: 308389 Newly renovated!! Big nice apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308389 Property Id 308389 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5888183)
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Harrison Pl 3
64 Harrison Place, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 12550 Beautiful new apartment located near everything Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12550 Property Id 12550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5884084)
