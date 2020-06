Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area. Kitchen has high end appliances along with granite counter tops. Great common space for everyone to enjoy. With a large unfinished basement. Sit back and relax on this fabulous front porch or a BBQ in the back yard. Enjoy your off campus living in comfort and style with University Campus Living.



(RLNE2098507)