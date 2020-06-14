/
furnished apartments
84 Furnished Apartments for rent in Garfield, NJ
Garfield
1 Unit Available
277 LANZA AVE
277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
863 sqft
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space
$
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
1 of 9
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
623 W 57th St
623 West 57th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA+3 Terraces in a Luxury Bldg - Property Id: 272857 Available Immediately~Midtown West *1 MONTH FEE Super sunny MASSIVE 2 BEDROOM / 2 bath apartment with 3 TERRACES! This home is fully loaded with all of the high end luxuries
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.
Tenafly
1 Unit Available
1205 The Plz
1205 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
907 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Luxury Condo Rental (1BD, 1 BA, 1DEN) in Tenafly - Property Id: 300154 Beautiful & Quiet Unit in Gated Community. New Hardwood Floor & Paint. Best Unit Location. Bright Unit with Open View. 10 Ft. High Ceiling.
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
223 Bloomfield St
223 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
681 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729 One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop.
Bergen - Lafayette
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 3R
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 3R, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286746 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
646 Montgomery St 1F
646 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
646 MONTGOMERY STREET, UNIT 1F, JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 286731 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2400.
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
551 11th Ave W31
551 11th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049 Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen ****Can come furnished**** This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Boulevard
30 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
98 ROMAIN AVE
98 Romaine Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spacious 4 bedroom fully furnished apartment with kitchen, living room,full bath and a bonus office room/ den is available for rent from June 25th. Cats / small dogs allowed. Off street parking available.
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
