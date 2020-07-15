All apartments in Freehold
Freehold, NJ
Freehold Intown Commons
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Freehold Intown Commons

77 South Street · (833) 273-9610
Location

77 South Street, Freehold, NJ 07728
Freehold

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Freehold Intown Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
online portal
smoke-free community
Freehold In-Town Commons is located at 77-81 South Street Freehold, NJ and is managed by Goldberg Realty, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Freehold In-Town Commons offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Air Conditioner, Carpeting, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 07728 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Freehold Intown Commons have any available units?
Freehold Intown Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Freehold, NJ.
What amenities does Freehold Intown Commons have?
Some of Freehold Intown Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Freehold Intown Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Freehold Intown Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Freehold Intown Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Freehold Intown Commons is pet friendly.
Does Freehold Intown Commons offer parking?
Yes, Freehold Intown Commons offers parking.
Does Freehold Intown Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Freehold Intown Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Freehold Intown Commons have a pool?
No, Freehold Intown Commons does not have a pool.
Does Freehold Intown Commons have accessible units?
No, Freehold Intown Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Freehold Intown Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Freehold Intown Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Freehold Intown Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Freehold Intown Commons has units with air conditioning.
