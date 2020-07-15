Freehold Intown Commons

Amenities
Freehold In-Town Commons is located at 77-81 South Street Freehold, NJ and is managed by Goldberg Realty, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Freehold In-Town Commons offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Air Conditioner, Carpeting, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 07728 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.