Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:51 PM

18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A

18 Dartmouth Avenue · (908) 766-0085
Location

18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ 08807

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground. Newer kitchen, updated bathroom; freshly painted the entire apartment and Hardwood floors through-out; Storage & laundry on site. 1 assigned parking spot and garage available at additional cost. Walking distance to school; minutes to bus stop, Routes 22 and 287. Amenities include outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. Tenant responsible for 1st $100 of repairs. W9 & driver's license copy. Employment/income verification required. No smoking, no pets. Tenant's insurance required before move-in. Pics were taken before tenants moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

