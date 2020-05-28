18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground. Newer kitchen, updated bathroom; freshly painted the entire apartment and Hardwood floors through-out; Storage & laundry on site. 1 assigned parking spot and garage available at additional cost. Walking distance to school; minutes to bus stop, Routes 22 and 287. Amenities include outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. Tenant responsible for 1st $100 of repairs. W9 & driver's license copy. Employment/income verification required. No smoking, no pets. Tenant's insurance required before move-in. Pics were taken before tenants moved in.