Last updated July 15 2020

124 Apartments for rent in Fair Lawn, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fair Lawn
5-17 River Road
5-17 River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Fair Lawn home available for lease. The 1st floor features a sunny living room and dining room. Hardwood floors continue into the 2 1st level bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lawn

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lawn
Last updated July 15
$
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated July 15
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,885
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated July 15
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated July 15
$
6 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated July 15
4 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Last updated July 15
$
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Midland Park
345 DARTMOUTH ST
345 Dartmouth Street, Midland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in sought after Wyckoff...Large Rooms, Featuring a brand New Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, New/Updated through-out,including Paint, Floors, Recessed Lighting, Deck...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
675 Northumberland
675 Northumberland Road, Bergen County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
the significant amount of kitchen cabinets for storage. Next to the kitchen is a sunroom that overlooks the garden. Step outside to a beautiful deck and gazebo. There are 4 bedrooms on the second floor. Master bedroom has a master bathroom.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will pay half of the realtor fee.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
46 CHOBOT LN
46 Chobot Lane, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1362 sqft
Your Search ends here! In the open concept apartment on the first floor in this beautiful 2-Family home on dead end street of convenient located Elmwood Park.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
North Haledon
144 N HALEDON AVE
144 North Haledon Avenue, North Haledon, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Looking for privacy in your own home? Have pets? Spacious 4br/2bath cape cod style home with enclosed side porch, full basement with access to 1 car garage. Lots of room to run around in the yard.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
132 MERELINE AVE
132 Meriline Ave, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, AND RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN GREAT A LOCATION OF WOODLAND PARK WITH A DECK OVERLOOKING THE BACK YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEW.
City Guide for Fair Lawn, NJ

Would you want to move to a place called Slooterdam? Believe it or not, that was the original name for the lovely Fair Lawn, New Jersey, way back in the 18th century. Fortunately, a New York businessman built his estate there in 1865, naming it “Fair Lawn.” Lucky for you, the town had the good sense to adopt that name as well.

Today the estate no longer exists. Fair Lawn is an affluent suburb of New York City in the highly desirable Bergen County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fair Lawn, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fair Lawn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

