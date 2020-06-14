/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
121 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Lawn, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lawn
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lawn
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
685 sqft
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Maywood
Contact for Availability
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
River Edge
4 Units Available
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
825 sqft
Tucked along the Hackensack River, Royal Court Apartments is your peaceful hideaway. Set on beautiful tree-lined garden grounds, we offer one bedroom apartments for rent in River Edge, New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
329 viviney street
329 Viviney Street, Elmwood Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset - Property Id: 71686 2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625 Property Id 225625 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841416)
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
50 Anderson St 26
50 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
326 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 295656 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Laundry in building *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
325 PALISADE AVE
325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
631 sqft
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Botany Section
1 Unit Available
91 CUTLER ST
91 Cutler Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautifully updated, first floor apartment in Botany Village section. Private side entrance. New appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Kitchen/LR combination,Central air, alarm system. On-street parking; use of backyard.
