92 BURNETT AVE

Amenities
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more. Clean well maintained pet friendly apartment complex overlooking newly renovated DeHart Community Park & Recreation Center and Maplewood Senior Center. Handicap accessible elevator buildings, close to transportation, airport, shops, restaurants, community pool and library. Jitney shuttle service to NYC mid-town direct trains. 151 unit apartment complex, prices vary based on floor plan, square footage, location and availability.