Essex County, NJ
92 BURNETT AVE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:16 PM

92 BURNETT AVE

92 Burnett Avenue · (201) 538-7100
Location

92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
pool
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more. Clean well maintained pet friendly apartment complex overlooking newly renovated DeHart Community Park & Recreation Center and Maplewood Senior Center. Handicap accessible elevator buildings, close to transportation, airport, shops, restaurants, community pool and library. Jitney shuttle service to NYC mid-town direct trains. 151 unit apartment complex, prices vary based on floor plan, square footage, location and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 BURNETT AVE have any available units?
92 BURNETT AVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 BURNETT AVE have?
Some of 92 BURNETT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 BURNETT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
92 BURNETT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 BURNETT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 BURNETT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE offer parking?
No, 92 BURNETT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 BURNETT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE have a pool?
Yes, 92 BURNETT AVE has a pool.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 92 BURNETT AVE has accessible units.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 BURNETT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 BURNETT AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92 BURNETT AVE has units with air conditioning.
