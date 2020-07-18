Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
505 BLOOMFIELD AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 BLOOMFIELD AVE
505 Bloomfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
505 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07110
Radcliffe
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2018 SINGLE FAMILY LARGE ROOMS PLENTY OF CLOSETS ALL MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHS NICE BACK YARD, PARKING, WALK TO SHOPS AND TRANSPORTATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have any available units?
505 BLOOMFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Essex County, NJ
.
Is 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
505 BLOOMFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Essex County
.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St
Essex County, NJ 07003
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St
Essex County, NJ 07052
Third & Valley
153 Valley St
East Orange, NJ 07079
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Kenilworth, NJ
Summit, NJ
Chatham, NJ
Short Hills, NJ
Roseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJ
Singac, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Silver Lake, NJ
Florham Park, NJ
Woodland Park, NJ
Harrison, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College