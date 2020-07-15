113-117 Vose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

The Apartments at 117 Vose Avenue feature studio and one bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, on-site laundry facilities and off street parking is provided. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.



Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional onsite Resident Manager is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!