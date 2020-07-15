All apartments in Essex County
113-117 Vose Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

113-117 Vose Avenue

117 Vose Avenue · (833) 265-6192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

117 Vose Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07079

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 113-117 Vose Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Apartments at 117 Vose Avenue feature studio and one bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, on-site laundry facilities and off street parking is provided. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional onsite Resident Manager is available and happy to assist you! Call or stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have any available units?
113-117 Vose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 113-117 Vose Avenue have?
Some of 113-117 Vose Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113-117 Vose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113-117 Vose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113-117 Vose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 113-117 Vose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 113-117 Vose Avenue offers parking.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113-117 Vose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have a pool?
No, 113-117 Vose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113-117 Vose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113-117 Vose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 113-117 Vose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113-117 Vose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
