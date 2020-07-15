/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown
431 St Andrews Place
431 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful third floor condo in pristine condition located in Knob Hill.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
88 Arrowood Road
88 Arrowood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
55+ COMMUNITY! TOTALLY REDONE 2BDRM 2BATH RANCH UNIT WITH TWO ENCLOSED PORCHES. BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . BRAND NEW BATHROOMS W/UPGRADED VANITIES AND BEAUTIFUL TILES. COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE.
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.
Raintree
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.
627 Saint Andrews Place
627 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently remodeled. Kitchen with center island, SS appliances, granite counter-tops, tiled back splash, marble floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in Living room and bedrooms. Electric fire place in the living room.
150 Amberly Drive
150 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
END UNIT Ranch Style home that has recently been renovated in Covered Bridge 1. This home is waiting for its next user and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a beautiful sun room off the back of the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Englishtown
84 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.
479 Hawthorne Place
479 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning
