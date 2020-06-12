/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:33 PM
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Echelon, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Echelon
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
226 CENTURA
226 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
334 MINCK AVENUE
334 Minck Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Immediate availability! Don't miss out of this fantastic SFH rental located on a tree-lined street in West Berlin. Fantastic location close to Route 561, Route 73 and other major roadways.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
144 CENTURA
144 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1442 sqft
Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Golden Triangle
1 Unit Available
319 PARK PLACE DRIVE
319 Park Place Drive, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1312 sqft
Updated condo in the heart of Cherry Hill with an open floor concept. Conveniently located off of Rt 70 with easy access to Philadelphia and highways. Two floors of living space, each with its own bedroom and bathroom.
