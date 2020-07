Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel bathtub ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse yoga

Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.



LEASING SPECIAL: $1500 RENT CREDIT ON 2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS WHEN YOU APPLY BY JULY 15TH. ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS.



VIRTUAL TOURS



Welcome to your amazing new life at The Monarch, where an impressive collection of luxury residences combine with an easily-accessible location and an unprecedented line-up of five-star amenities to emphasize a lifestyle filled with energy, convenience, and excitement. Get ready! Your adventure begins here.