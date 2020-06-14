204 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ with gym
Big sports, little city! East Rutherford is the smallest city on record to ever host a Super Bowl. It's also the only city with fewer than 10,000 people to be home to five different professional sports teams at once.
Small, buzzing East Rutherford, New Jersey, rests just seven miles from Midtown Manhattan and is bordered by the Hackensack River on the east and the Passaic on the west. East Rutherford is zoned as a borough, a municipal unit that's smaller than a city, and is governed by a mayor and a small council of six. The borough has just over 30 miles of roadways and is intersected by State Routes 3, 120 and 17, as well as I-95. Founded as its namesake in 1894, alongside 25 other boroughs in Bergen County, East Rutherford is now home to the Meadowlands Sports Complex, the Izod Center and the MetLife Stadium. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Rutherford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.