Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

297 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Passaic Park
1 Unit Available
285 Aycrigg Ave Apt 19I
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,390
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious Updated Studio Condo in Passaic Park. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Easy Walk to NJ Transit & Train. 16 Miles frm NYC. This Sun Filled Unit Features 3 Large Windows Boasting Spectacular Views. Nice Size Living Room & Dining Room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Carlstadt
1 Unit Available
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Results within 5 miles of East Rutherford
Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Northwest Hoboken
2 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,940
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Northwest Hoboken
22 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
$
Southeast Hoboken
8 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,748
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Southwest Hoboken
27 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,514
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Rutherford, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Rutherford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

