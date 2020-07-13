/
68 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in East Orange, NJ
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Orange
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
Lower Roseville
323 Park Avenue
323 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Very Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious BedroomsUpdated BathroomSpacious KitchenHardwood Flooring Throughout Heat and Hot Water Includedbr 3 rd Fl walk upbr Available Immediately Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
Weequahic
275-277 HOBSON ST
275-277 Hobson Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this newly renovated two bedroom 1 bath apartment. 10 minutes away from downtown Newark. Near Weequahic High School and Beth Israel hospital.
Weequahic
160 Grumman Avenue
160 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1 sqft
Welcome, Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3.
91 Schley St 1
91 Schley St, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near all essentials and highway - Property Id: 305050 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305050 Property Id 305050 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5876464)
Orange
54 ASHLAND AVE
54 Ashland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Enjoy peace and tranquility in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment. The living room provides enough space for you to possibly manage living room and office space. The kitchen is spacious to possibly accommodate a small seating arrangement.
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.
131 MILLBURN AVE
131 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Updated Unit in excellent location. Close to Trains, Bus Lines, Highways, Town, and Shopping Center. Unit has been updated with new Kitchen, Carpet and Vinyl flooring. Assigned parking spot in Lot on property.
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.
Weequahic
167 GOLDSMITH AVE
167 Goldsmith Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom apartment in the desirable Weequahic area of Newark. Close to major highways, public transportation and approx 7 min drive to Newark Intl Airport.
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
160 SUMMER AVE
160 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Great one bedroom/ studio apt for rent (heating/hot water included in lease)
20 HAMILTON RD
20 Hamilton Road, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Nice and clean 1 bedroom apartment located in residential neighborhood. Close to shopping and NY transportation, heat and hot water included
