3 Tensaw Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3 Tensaw Drive

3 Tensaw Drive · (215) 512-5696
Location

3 Tensaw Drive, Country Lake Estates, NJ 08015

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Newly Renovated Home!!! This is the perfect home for you and your family! If you have any questions you may contact me at 215-512-5696. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and large yard. You enter the home to a large living room with stained hardwood floors that leads to a new kitchen with ALOT of cabinet/counter space and features new appliances. Off of the kitchen you have your laundry room and side exit to the yard. Off of the living rooms is a long hall way that leads to 4 great size bedrooms including a master that has newly renovated bathroom. This is the perfect rental for you and your family. If interested in rent to own, please let us know.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

