3 Tensaw Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Renovated Home!!! This is the perfect home for you and your family! If you have any questions you may contact me at 215-512-5696. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and large yard. You enter the home to a large living room with stained hardwood floors that leads to a new kitchen with ALOT of cabinet/counter space and features new appliances. Off of the kitchen you have your laundry room and side exit to the yard. Off of the living rooms is a long hall way that leads to 4 great size bedrooms including a master that has newly renovated bathroom. This is the perfect rental for you and your family. If interested in rent to own, please let us know.

Newly Renovated Home!!! This is the perfect home for you and your family! MUST SEE NOW!!! If you have any questions you may contact me at 215-512-5696. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and large yard. You enter the home to a large living room with stained hardwood floors that leads to a new kitchen with ALOT of cabinet/counter space and features new appliances. Off of the kitchen you have your laundry room and side exit to the yard. Off of the living rooms is a long hall way that leads to 4 great size bedrooms including a master that has newly renovated bathroom. This is the perfect rental for you and your family. If interested in doing a RENT TO OWN, please let us know.