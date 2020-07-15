Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Room to Grow, Room to Spread Out, Room to Spare. North Hills is meticulously maintained and professionally managed with an on-site team providing unparalleled service, where we believe that you are not just at home, you are family. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Colonia feature balconies, sleek appliances, and modern kitchens and baths. You will settle right into the community where you will have access to an intercom door entry system, laundry facilities in every building, and individually controlled central air and heat. North Hills is an easy commute to New York City. If you want to stick closer to home, you are only minutes from the beaches of the Jersey Shore, shopping, and recreation. For our families, we are steps away from some of the top schools in the area. Contact us today to set up a tour and find your new home!