Colonia, NJ
North Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

North Hills

1275 Saint Georges Ave · (480) 725-7567
Location

1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ 07067
Colonia

Price and availability

Amenities

Room to Grow, Room to Spread Out, Room to Spare. North Hills is meticulously maintained and professionally managed with an on-site team providing unparalleled service, where we believe that you are not just at home, you are family. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Colonia feature balconies, sleek appliances, and modern kitchens and baths. You will settle right into the community where you will have access to an intercom door entry system, laundry facilities in every building, and individually controlled central air and heat. North Hills is an easy commute to New York City. If you want to stick closer to home, you are only minutes from the beaches of the Jersey Shore, shopping, and recreation. For our families, we are steps away from some of the top schools in the area. Contact us today to set up a tour and find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Hills have any available units?
North Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colonia, NJ.
What amenities does North Hills have?
Some of North Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Hills currently offering any rent specials?
North Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, North Hills is pet friendly.
Does North Hills offer parking?
Yes, North Hills offers parking.
Does North Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Hills have a pool?
No, North Hills does not have a pool.
Does North Hills have accessible units?
No, North Hills does not have accessible units.
Does North Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, North Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does North Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Hills has units with air conditioning.
