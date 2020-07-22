575 Apartments for rent in Haddonfield, NJ with washer-dryers

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
17 W SUMMIT AVENUE
17 West Summit Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath on a beautiful, quiet tree lined street. Updated kitchen, freshly painted throughout. Ample sized family room gives plenty of room to congregate.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
120 LINCOLN AVENUE
120 Lincoln Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
5776 sqft
Completely new apartment with stainless steel kitchen package with gas range, alarm code and entry code, security camera, hi-efficiency utilities
Results within 1 mile of Haddonfield

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
109 CHERRY PARKE
109 Cherry Parke, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
Ready to go, washer & Dryer included in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
201 ARDMORE AVENUE
201 Ardmore Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath unit on the first floor of a duplex in Haddon Township - walking distance to Westmont PATCO and Haddon Ave. Large living room with plenty of sunlight, nice sized kitchen and bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
Results within 5 miles of Haddonfield
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,010
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
5 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
10 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
13 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,256
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
27 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
5 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/17-temple-ave-stratford-nj/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5955589)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Haddonfield, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Haddonfield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Haddonfield. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Haddonfield can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

