apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
261 Grassmere Court
261 Grassmere Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
9 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo in Wyndham.... With a Basement!A rare find. Renovated within the last couple of years.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
40 Laurie Court
40 Laurie Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1412 sqft
Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
275 Gloucester Court
275 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great condo in mint condition. Eat-in Kitchen, Dining room and spacious living room. # good size bedrooms. Great area, close to NY transportation, shopping and Schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
101 Reynolds Court
101 Reynolds Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 2 bedroom unit has amazing space. Large rooms, bright eat-in kitchen. Plus additional dining area and large living rm with fireplace. Newer flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Great condition and location. FULL basement for tenants use.
Results within 10 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Annadale
20 Allen Place 2 fl
20 Allen Place, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
SE Annadale, Large 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 305652 Second floor apartment, 2 bedroom with Dishwasher, Oven , Microwave, Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. All like new. Whirl pool bath, and covered terrace with windows.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
245 Avenel Court 307
245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
479 Hawthorne Place
479 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
27 Lexington Court
27 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy living at Shadow Lake Village!!Two spacious bedrooms, Living room, Dinning room and a good size kitchen!! Sun room as well. Walking closetes plenty storage!!Beautiful community with so much to offer, surrounded by Shadow Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
435 Hancock Place
435 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
48 Western Reach
48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village age restricted community Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sun room, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly
