Apartment List
/
NJ
/
cliffwood beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Cliffwood Beach, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cliffwood Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffwood Beach

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
283 Washington Street
283 Washington Street, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exciting home for rent in Keyport, NJ! Custom built, featuring an open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Gorgeous updated kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, center island & stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows for natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
13 W 3rd Street
13 West 3rd Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Lovely and spacious upstairs apartment in sought after Keyport. Home offers a large bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Eat in Kitchen has pantry and gas cooking. Living room is also a good size. Find a walk up attic with room for storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
267 Barbara Place
267 Barbara Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Barbara Place in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
508 Garden Place
508 Garden Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/ 2 Full Bath Ranch located in River Gardens. New Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances-Vinyl Flooring. New Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Freshly Painted. EIK Kitchen. Nice Size Lot.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
89 Phillip E Frank Way
89 Phillip E Frank Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1982 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Commuter's Dream - Property Id: 315026 The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single-family home with plenty of space to spare.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
7 Gaston Street
7 Gaston Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM 2 LEVELS, RENOVATED, REFRIGERATOR, OFF ST PARKING, NO SMOKING NO PETS, NJ RENTAL APPLICATION PRIOR TO SHOWING, VERIFIABLE INCOME CREDIT CHECK, TENANT TO PAY 1 MO FEE, 1 MO RENT, 1.5 MO SECURITY

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
135 1st Street
135 1st Street, Keyport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Stunning waterfront luxury rental in beautiful downtown Keyport. Spacious & immaculate, plenty of room for a large family or if sharing, roommates would have complete privacy. Balcony overlooks the Raritan Bay with spectacular views of NY.
Results within 5 miles of Cliffwood Beach
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Raritan Reach Road
28 Raritan Reach Rd, South Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Commuters Delight! Close to South Amboy Train Station!Waterfront! Beautifully maintained Home with Maple Hardwood Floors! Upgraded Maple Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Seating, Onyx Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances,Recessed Lighting & Extra

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Refrigerator * New Water Heater * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods * Great for Commuters

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
21 Emily Court
21 Emily Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Brand new 2 bedroom,21/2 condo with garage.This beautiful open and airy end unit features oversized eat in upgraded kitchen with white bright cabinets,Samsung stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
24 Stonehurst Terrace
24 Stonehurst Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HOUSE FOR RENT IN MOST DESIRABLE HAZLET TWP - LOCATED ON A GREAT BLOCK AND ON A HUGE LOT - THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME OFFERS - 4 BEDROOMS - 2 FULL BATH - 2 CAR GARAGE - GORGEOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS THAT LEAD TO DECK AREA

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
40 Laurie Court
40 Laurie Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1412 sqft
Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cliffwood Beach, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cliffwood Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cliffwood Beach 1 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 BedroomsCliffwood Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCliffwood Beach 3 BedroomsCliffwood Beach Apartments with Balcony
Cliffwood Beach Apartments with GarageCliffwood Beach Apartments with GymCliffwood Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCliffwood Beach Apartments with Parking
Cliffwood Beach Apartments with PoolCliffwood Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerCliffwood Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsCliffwood Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJSilver Lake, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJOcean Grove, NJGreen Knoll, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College