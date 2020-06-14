Apartment List
1495 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cliffside Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
181 COTTAGE LN
181 Cottage Place, Cliffside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
COMPLETELY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURES 4BR AND 2 FULL BATH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR A QUICK COMMUTE TO NYC. FULL FINISHED GROUND LEVEL BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,480
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
45 River Road 01
45 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
$2,170
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oyster - Property Id: 54140 - No broker fee!!! - 2 Months Free !! (Select Units) - $1000 security deposit (Prospects with good credit) - Washer/Dryer In unit !! - New stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony !!! - EZ Commute to

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
426 78TH ST
426 78th St, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Great size 1 Bedroom corner unit with hardwood floors throughout and NYC transportation right on corner. Huge Master bedroom and updated bathroom make this the best price apartment in town. Located 1 block away form Broderick Park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9039 PALISADE AVE
9039 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
621 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in upper North Bergen. Large living room and dining area with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7812 HUDSON AVE
7812 Hudson Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
705 sqft
Location, Location, Location! RENOVATED spacious, bright, two bedroom/ one bath apartment located steps from NYC transportation.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8800 BLVD EAST
8800 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,550
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH BEDROOM ALCOVE. DINETTE AREA, VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND BEAUTIFUL PARK. ELEVATOR BLG WITH LAUNDRY. ALL UTILITIES AND PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. VERY BRIGHT AND CLEAN UNIT. PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.
City Guide for Cliffside Park, NJ

If you get a sense of deja vu while walking through Cliffside Park, you might not be losing your mind at all. Chances are you just go to the movies a lot. The borough of Cliffside Park was featured in the movie_ Big,_ starring Tom Hanks, and Cop Land, with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta.

Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone. See more

