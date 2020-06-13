/
accessible apartments
16 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.
