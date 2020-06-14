/
1 bedroom apartments
33 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Media, PA
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Media
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3421 W CHESTER PIKE C25
3421 West Chester Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
653 sqft
Unit C25 Available 08/01/20 Hollybrook 1Bed, 1Bath - Property Id: 292437 Quiet apartment, convenient to shopping, bus, and more. Recently remodeled kitchen. 2nd floor unit. - Rent includes heat, water, and electric.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1016 W BALTIMORE PIKE
1016 West Baltimore Pike, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
823 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
801 YALE AVENUE
801 Yale Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
One bedroom condo in a desirable College town within close proximity to Town center, train, center city, shopping and airport. This property features: new carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout and washer dryer in unit.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 10 miles of Media
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,422
800 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,131
770 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
