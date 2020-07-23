Apartment List
/
NJ
/
carlstadt
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

822 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlstadt, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Carlstadt are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom a... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
434 Madison St 1
434 Madison St, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious newly renovated with easy commute to NYC - Property Id: 249829 Newly renovated spacious apartment in prime location.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Carlstadt
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
13 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
12 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1247 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
96 OSPREY CT
96 Osprey Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1945 sqft
Showcase Gramercy 2bd/2.5ba triplex with serene water views from every floor! Immaculate HW floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts SS appliances, granite counters, and eat-in area. Also enjoy dining al fresco from deck.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
1 Orient Way 505
1 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
Unit 505 Available 08/01/20 Amazing location in Rutherford with NYC View - Property Id: 319874 Luxury 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo, in the heart of Downtown Rutherford. Located in a beautiful, elevated Mid-Rise building.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
2 RADIO AVE
2 Radio Ave, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
865 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt, move in ready, Available 8/1/20. Apt includes refrigerator dishwasher, stove, microwave, 2 wall air conditioners and washer & dryer room Also, 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Wallington
53 PARK AVE
53 Park Ave, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Get a fresh start with this lovely 2 bedroom, spacious first floor apartment in a well maintained four family home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,

1 of 10

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
96 Eastern Way
96 Eastern Way, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 Eastern Way in Rutherford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Carlstadt
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:38 AM
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
26 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1098 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
14 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
4 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,806
1154 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
16 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
842 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Lyndhurst
601 Riverside Ave, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1113 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
14 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,151
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
39 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
1362 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1141 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1244 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Carlstadt, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Carlstadt are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Carlstadt near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Carlstadt that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

