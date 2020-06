Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

East Camden 3 Bedroom. - Great property for rent. It has a new roof and many other recent renovations. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The yard is fenced in and the property has lots of basement storage. There is a also a small deck off the kitchen.



Jeffrey Hipple Jr

RPC Real Estate, LLC



(RLNE5301604)