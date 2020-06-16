235 Reed Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedroom, 2 bath rancher with basement and garage

Electric cooking and heat

Central AC



Welcome to this newly renovated Home Featuring 3 beds 2 baths, front and rear fenced-in yards, new flooring, new faucet with a spray function, Single car garage, Central air, and heat, newly painted, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven/stove/ new over the stove microwave oven.



Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes;

Credit,

Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing

Criminal/Patriot Search.



Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter,

-Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs,

-Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent.



No offers reviewed without the full package.



The first approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign the lease.



If the owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable Ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat-gas, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets