Browns Mills, NJ
235 Reed Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

235 Reed Avenue

235 Reed Avenue · (609) 542-2964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Reed Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

Three bedroom, 2 bath rancher with basement and garage
Electric cooking and heat
Central AC

Welcome to this newly renovated Home Featuring 3 beds 2 baths, front and rear fenced-in yards, new flooring, new faucet with a spray function, Single car garage, Central air, and heat, newly painted, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven/stove/ new over the stove microwave oven.

Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes;
Credit,
Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing
Criminal/Patriot Search.

Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter,
-Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs,
-Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent.

No offers reviewed without the full package.

The first approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign the lease.

If the owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Reed Avenue have any available units?
235 Reed Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Reed Avenue have?
Some of 235 Reed Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Reed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 Reed Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Reed Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Reed Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 235 Reed Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 235 Reed Avenue does offer parking.
Does 235 Reed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Reed Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Reed Avenue have a pool?
No, 235 Reed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 235 Reed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 Reed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Reed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Reed Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Reed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Reed Avenue has units with air conditioning.
