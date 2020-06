Amenities

Yearly Rental. 2 bedroom - First floor unit of a Duplex. Fenced in yard. Front porch. Available furnished or unfurnished. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in unit. New Central Air. Gas Heat. Steps to the beach. Nice backyard. Own private enclosed outside shower with hot & cold water. Walking distance to the center of town & Wawa. Pet considered. Yearly rental - $1600 per month plus utilities. Also avail for summer season rental @ $18,000. Easy to show.