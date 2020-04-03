All apartments in Brigantine
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

213 S 3rd st Street

213 3rd St S · (609) 204-2935
Location

213 3rd St S, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
Beach block in Brigantine with 3 stories, 3300 sq ft., 4 bedroom and 4 full bathrooms; enough for the entire family with plenty of entertainment space. 2nd floor kitchen is open concept to the dining area and window- ladened family room, which offers a fireplace and sliding patio door to the huge 2nd floor deck with partial ocean views. 2nd floor also provides the 2nd bedroom and a shared full bathroom. Additional recreation room on 1st floor as you enter the main doorway and includes the 1st of the 4 bedrooms which has access to the backyard deck and shared full bathroom; rear entryway also leads to backyard deck and stamped and colored concrete patio. Additional first floor room provides full washer and dryer. 3rd floor offers a spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings, a sitting area, and sliding patio door to your own private deck with partial ocean views. Master bedroom also includes private bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, tiled shower, and double sinks. The 3rd floor also provides the 4th bedroom with a private full bathroom. All three floors accessible using the in-house elevator upon request when needed by our guests. A wonderful family shorehouse find for the second half of the summer only a short walk to the lifeguard-protected 3rd street beach. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED... August 4200 week..elevator available for medical needs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 S 3rd st Street have any available units?
213 S 3rd st Street has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 S 3rd st Street have?
Some of 213 S 3rd st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 S 3rd st Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 S 3rd st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 S 3rd st Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street offer parking?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 S 3rd st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street have a pool?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street have accessible units?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 S 3rd st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 S 3rd st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
