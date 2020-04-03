213 S 3rd st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator

Beach block in Brigantine with 3 stories, 3300 sq ft., 4 bedroom and 4 full bathrooms; enough for the entire family with plenty of entertainment space. 2nd floor kitchen is open concept to the dining area and window- ladened family room, which offers a fireplace and sliding patio door to the huge 2nd floor deck with partial ocean views. 2nd floor also provides the 2nd bedroom and a shared full bathroom. Additional recreation room on 1st floor as you enter the main doorway and includes the 1st of the 4 bedrooms which has access to the backyard deck and shared full bathroom; rear entryway also leads to backyard deck and stamped and colored concrete patio. Additional first floor room provides full washer and dryer. 3rd floor offers a spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings, a sitting area, and sliding patio door to your own private deck with partial ocean views. Master bedroom also includes private bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, tiled shower, and double sinks. The 3rd floor also provides the 4th bedroom with a private full bathroom. All three floors accessible using the in-house elevator upon request when needed by our guests. A wonderful family shorehouse find for the second half of the summer only a short walk to the lifeguard-protected 3rd street beach. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED... August 4200 week..elevator available for medical needs